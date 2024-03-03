Rotherham United boss frustrated after ‘horrendous’ Sheffield Wednesday goal
The Owls took all three points at the New York Stadium on Saturday thanks to a goal from Iké Ugbo not too long after the break, the forward finishing off a move that involved Michael Smith, Barry Bannan, Anthony Musaba, Djeidi Gassama and then Dominic Iorfa before it reached the in-form forward.
Rotherham had a couple of chances to bring things level, including one effort that was cleared off the line by Bannan, but the Owls held firm to go 16 points clear of their South Yorkshire rivals who remain firmly rooted to the foot of the table.
Their manager wasn’t happy with the way they conceded, and bemoaned the ‘fix and mend’ nature of their current state that meant they couldn’t name a full bench this weekend.
“It was frustrating,” Richardson told the media. “I'm gutted for the fans really. You want to give them a positive result in a derby. I thought we started the game okay. They then had the momentum. They went up the pitch and stayed up the pitch for some time. They had corners and free-kicks and serviced the box.
“We took a little bit of a foothold just before half-time and then the second half was evenly balanced. The goal is horrendous from our point of view. Games are taking the same pattern where we are competitive to a level but then we are looking for that bit of quality and momentum to go our way…
“I thought we were very competitive in the second half. You have to be careful what you say. We're very 'fix and mend' at the minute. We've got a lot of people playing out of position. We're limited in a lot of areas. Having six outfield subs in the Championship in March and having only one fit recognised centre-half, it's always going to be a challenge. It's tough. The lads know that… On a positive note, five of them know they're going on!"