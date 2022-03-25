Duff’s side secured promotion into League One last season after winning the League Two title, and have punched above their weight all season as they head into the business end of the campaign sitting comfortably mid-table.

But while they may not have too much to play for on paper, their manager insists that motivation for the game will not be a problem as his side look forward to making their way out at Hillsborough this weekend. They will, however, need to be at their best if they’re to get a result, he said.

Speaking before the trip to South Yorkshire this weekend, the Cheltenham boss said, "They’re a good team and have been on a really good run and I'd imagine there will be 20-25,000 roaring them on, and they have something to play for - so they are champing at the bit. That's just an extra part to the challenge, but we'll have to be good to get any kind of result…

"Motivation will not be a problem. I rarely wish I was still playing, but I am pretty certain when you go to places like this, there is an element of wishing you could still play. These are the games you want to be playing in.

“We worked ever so hard to get out of the league below… Playing teams like Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday is almost your reward for getting promoted – never mind your wages going up or getting a bonus. In football terms, that’s why you get promoted. To play against better players, to play in stadiums like this and in front of crowds like they will on Saturday.”

Wednesday could move as high as fifth if they pick up three points against the Robins and other results go their way over the weekend, and Darren Moore will be desperate for his team to get back to winning ways after disappointing draws against both Accrington Stanley and Gillingham.

