“It’s been tough,” said Barry Bannan; ashen of face and shoulders slumped. “Last year was a hard year for us.”

Interviewed by BBC Scotland during his country’s first major tournament involvement at the European Championships, it was June 2021, 618 days ago. Considering how far the mood has shifted at Sheffield Wednesday since, it feels a lot longer.

Nothing too concerning in Bannan’s admission things had been tough – it would be more of a story had he said that hadn’t been the case. The killer line came as he said: “There’s a lot of people leaving behind the scenes, so it’s not a great place to be at the minute. Once I get back in on Friday and have talks, we’ll find out what I’m going to be doing next season.”

Sheffield Wednesday have come a long way in Darren Moore's short time with the club. Pic: Steve Ellis.

Wednesday were rock-bottom, having seemingly been punctured more than most by the affects of the Coronavirus crisis and having waded painfully through unpaid wage sagas, soft transfer embargo trudges and everything else already documented in these pages.

Players were close to walking out of the club. Closer, it now seems, than we knew at the time. ‘Not a great place to be’ indeed.

Darren Moore was only a handful of months into his time at Wednesday when that BBC Scotland interview sent shockwaves through the blue side of Sheffield and further still. Within a few weeks they had been able to get going in the transfer market and by the end of July had signed the likes of Dennis Adeniran, Jaden Brown and Jack Hunt.

Small steps they were, but small steps towards the Sheffield Wednesday of March 2023 – top of the league and unbeaten in five months in league football – they were.

A clip of Bannan’s June 2021 interview has resurfaced on social media on the day Moore celebrates his second anniversary of his time at S6.

And responding to a supporter requesting an update on how things were behind the scenes at the club, Bannan responded on Wednesday afternoon: “A lot has changed since then mate great place to be and in good hands.”

