Barry Bannan update after Sheffield Wednesday captain limps off in Ipswich Town draw

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan got injured against Ipswich Town.

Bannan came off after 66 minutes at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon with the score at 1-0 to Wednesday, leaving the field following a second half collision that led to him being seen to by the club’s physios.

There’s now a wait on for Moore and his technical team as they wait to see whether he’ll be available for Tuesday night’s trip to Wigan Athletic, a game that will test Wednesday’s mettle as they go up against the top team in League One at present – who have only lost one of their eight games so far this season.

When asked if Bannan was doing ok, Moore replied, “I hope so, we’ll have a look at him… He took a knock there, so he’s inside with some ice on and recovering. The next 24 hours will tell me a lot in terms of that, but hopefully it was just a knock that’s not too serious.

"I think it was the back of his knee. He went to block a ball, and as he's blocked it there’s been some contact, but I’m hoping it’s something that’ll settle down in the next 24/48 hours and that he’ll be available for Tuesday.”