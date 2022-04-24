Wednesday were beaten 1-0 by the Chairboys at Adams Park on Saturday to put an end to their hopes of automatic promotion and also knock them down into seventh place in League One, and the midfielder felt that two big calls went against them.

Darren Moore has said that he wants an explanation as to why Chey Dunkley’s goal in the first half was disallowed, and there were also big shouts for a penalty in the second half when it was still 0-0 after a Marvin Johnson shot appeared to be handled in the box.

“I’ve seen them back,” Bannan told The Star. “The handball is a stonewall penalty, it’s both hands. I asked him about it, and he said his hands weren’t up, but I could see that they were out. I thought it was a penalty.

“And with the goal, the guy’s not even looking at the ball, he’s more worried about Chey. Chey’s eyes are on the ball, and he scores.

“I don’t know how you can give a foul to him when he’s looking at Chey… He’s facing the other way.

“You need to watch what you’re saying, because you can get yourself into trouble, but little things like that cost clubs massively.”

