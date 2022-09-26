Barry Bannan explains Sheffield Wednesday celebration after important victory

The Owls had taken an early lead through an own goal, but found themselves level less than 10 minutes later. With the score at 1-1, though, Wednesday set a speedy counter into play that was finished off by their captain as he got on the end of a Michael Smith cross.

Hillsborough erupted, but many have wondered what Bannan’s celebration meant after he’d set the Owls back on course for another three points.

It turns out that it’s a personal thing between the Owls skipper and his daughter, Elsie, who is now very much a regular at S6 as she cheers on her dad on a weekly basis.

When asked about the celebration, Bannan replied to an Instagram post after the game, saying, “Little girl loves doing it, so we do it to each other when I score.”

‘Baz’ has five goals and assists so far this season, and no player in the league is averaging more key passes (3.1) per game. He's directly contributed to 20 goals in 2022 so far, and is enjoying his most productive calendar year ever.

The Wednesday skipper – who has more than double the goal contributions than at this stage last season – is expected to start on Saturday once again as the Owls take on Port Vale, with Darren Moore’s side standing a chance of going top of the League One table if things go their way.