Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday: Over 30 old pictures of Owls fans celebrating at Oakwell

Sheffield Wednesday’s trips to Barnsley are always eagerly anticipated and there has rarely been a time when the away end at Oakwell hasn’t been full of Owls fans making the very short trip.

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:02 GMT

The latest encounter will be no exception with the ‘Sold Out’ signs going up on Grove Street ahead of a clash between two of the best teams in League One this season.

The Owls top the table having not lost in the league since October 4, while fourth-placed Barnsley have an unbeaten run of their own that stretches back to mid-January.

MORE: Lure of Sheffield Wednesday breaks another season record - latest sell-out confirmed

Ahead of the match, Owls boss Darren Moore said: "It’ll be a good game,” Moore told the media. “Both clubs have been on a great run and credit to Michael with what he's done there - he's done a great job, really, really good. I have known him at Cheltenham and he's someone who is diligent with his work.

“He's gone to Barnsley with a bit more resources to work with, but you still have to make it work. I always said they were a dangerous team as they had dropped down from the Championship and had the power in the team from the Championship season - to do effective work at League One level. They are effective in what they do and very structured and organised."

MORE: Four out and some maybes - latest on Sheffield Wednesday’s injury wave ahead of derby clash with Barnsley

Meanwhile, Duff himself said of the Oakwell clash: "It's a big game. It's a full house against your local rivals. There are only three teams above us, and they're one of them. If you want to get higher up the league you have to beat the teams above you. We've done that already a couple of times this year. I'm looking forward to it, I'm sure the players are looking forward to it and I'm sure the supporters are looking forward to it."

Have a look through our gallery for pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans making the trip to Oakwell through the years and see if you can spot someone you know

There's rarely an occasion where Sheffield Wednesday fans don't pack out the away end at Oakwell. Pic Steve Ellis

Sheffield Wednesday fans at Oakwell through the years

There's rarely an occasion where Sheffield Wednesday fans don't pack out the away end at Oakwell. Pic Steve Ellis

Owls fans in fine voice at Oakwell in 2010

Sheffield Wednesday fans at Oakwell through the years

Owls fans in fine voice at Oakwell in 2010

A young Sheffield Wednesday gets behind the Owls in 2010

Sheffield Wednesday fans at Oakwell for matches against Barnsley through the years

A young Sheffield Wednesday gets behind the Owls in 2010

Sheffield Wednesday fans at Oakwell in 2010

Sheffield Wednesday fans at Oakwell for matches against Barnsley through the years

Sheffield Wednesday fans at Oakwell in 2010

