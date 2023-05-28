Barnsley defender makes Sheffield Wednesday statement before ‘exciting’ clash

Barnsley defender, Jordan Williams, says that Sheffield Wednesday will be ‘going full throttle’ when the two sides face off at in London.

The Owls take on Michael Duff’s Reds on Monday afternoon as the two sides go in search of promotion, and Williams – an almost ever-present this season – says that they’ve been working hard in terms of their preparation for the encounter.

Williams and his Barnsley teammates left South Yorkshire on Friday and headed straight for Wembley stadium as they sought to get accustomed to their surroundings, and will spend the weekend training at Brentford’s facilities close by.

‘Nothing changes’ in terms of the work, though, according to the Reds’ defender.

Speaking ahead of the game he said, “We’ve been building up this week and, towards the end of the week, we’ll ramp up and concentrate on them but, at the minute, it’s just about us doing what we do and working hard throughout the week,” began Williams.

“We’ve been working hard and doing what we normally do – nothing changes; it’s the same processes. We stick to what we do, and it’s been working for us for the whole year, so we’ll stick to the process.”

The Reds did the double over Wednesday in League One, but their wingback doesn’t think that those matches will play any part in Monday’s result.

Owls Marvin Johnson up against Reds Jordan Williams. (Steve Ellis)

