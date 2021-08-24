Bailey Peacock-Farrell on THAT penalty stop as Sheffield Wednesday hit impressive milestone

The Owls picked up a 2-0 win over Rotherham United over the weekend, but ran their luck at the New York Stadium as they gave away a penalty just before half time.

Luckily for them, though, their shot-stopper wasn’t ready to let their run without conceding come to an end just yet, pulling off an incredible save to keep out Kieran Sadlier as he gave them a building block to get two second half goals courtesy of Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Including the Carabao Cup clean sheet it’s the first time Wednesday have gone five games in all competitions without conceding since the end of the 1991/92 season, and the first time they’ve started a league season with four back-to-back since Charlton’s promotion-chasing 1981/82 campaign.

BPF, who has very much endeared himself to the Wednesday faithful already, admitted that it was a great feeling, telling the club’s media team, “It’s probably the equivalent of scoring a goal, and it’s the closest I can get to the action in terms of that, and with the timing of the save it was really important.

“That’s my moment… It’s about looking at him, looking at his body shape, trying to make the goal look as small as possible and thankfully it all paid off.

“The reaction of the lads, you can see how much it means… We haven’t conceded yet, and we want to keep that going. We’re taking it game by game, and hopefully we can get a little run together. It’s another clean sheet, and that’s the most important thing.”

Bailey Peacock-Farrell was the hero for Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

But he was humble in his success too, though, admitting that clean sheets can’t be attributed to him and him alone.

He added, “I can’t take all the credit… The lads in front of me have been superb - they’re so solid, they’re putting their bodies on the line, they’re tracking runners and you can’t do it without them. It’s a collective thing, and that’s a credit to the lads as a team.”