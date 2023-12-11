Sheffield Wednesday aren’t a ‘one-man show’ as Danny Röhl’s changes come to fruition

Danny Röhl made four changes in Sheffield Wednesday’s win over Stoke City, and three of them combined for the winner.

The Owls picked up a last gasp win over the Potters on Saturday afternoon to finally climb off the bottom of the Championship table, and it was Michael Smith’s flick on and Djeidi Gassama’s pass that sent Anthony Musaba goalwards in the dying moments at the bet365 Stadium.

Musaba’s first touch was excellent, his finish calm, and the Wednesday boss says that he’s trying to instil into his players that they can all have a role to play – regardless of whether they’re handed a starting berth or not.

Speaking to The Star, Röhl said, “It’s always disappointing for my players when they’re not in the starting XI, but I told them again to be ready for their moment, and I think everybody is understanding of what it means to be part of a team - it’s not a one-man show, it’s one team.

“If the manager needs you then you need to be ready for this, and my players did well. It was an intense week, we trained good and made some steps forward again. We believe in what we are doing, and this is so important.

“But I know on Wednesday we have the next big, big away game, it’s tough. It’s about recovery, getting ready for Wednesday, and going again.”