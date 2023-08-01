The 22-year-old’s arrival has been heralded by the bulk of the Owls fanbase, with the decision to sign a young, ball-playing centre back being seen as a real step in the right direction in their summer recruitment push.

Xisco, the Wednesday manager, has spoken of how pleased he is to get the deal done for the former Manchester United youngster, but also added that they’re still aiming to bring more in before the transfer window closes.

Plenty of fans have raised the question of how long the defender has signed on for at Hillsborough, and that question does now appear to have been answered by the player’s agent, Will Thornton, who has said that he’s penned a deal through to the summer of 2024. Whether there’s an extension option is unknown at this point.

Bernard may have left United in June, but he has since played for his national team, Jamaica, as they beat Trinidad and Tobago, St. Kitts and Nevis and Guatemala before losing to eventual Gold Cup winners, Mexico - he also got his first international goal in the second game.