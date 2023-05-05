Sheffield Wednesday legend, Lee Bullen, has steered Ayr United to a impressive second-place finish in the Scottish Championship to keep their promotion hopes alive.

‘Bully’ has done a fine job with Ayr since taking on the role on his departure from Hillsborough last year, the club were just four points off bottom when he took over in January last year and they now find themselves within touching distance of the Scottish Premiership after a dramatic finale this evening.

All but one team in the second tier had something to play for going into tonight’s fixtures, and when Inverness Caledonian Thistle equalised to make it 1-1 in the 82nd minute it looked like curtains, Ayr dropping from second to fifth and out of the promotion play-offs altogether.

Then, in the 88th minute, Mark McKenzie found exactly what they needed as he found the back of the net to secure all three points and their highest league finish since back in the 2000/01 season.

Former Owl, Chris Maguire, has played his part in the success with four assists - including one against Inverness - along the way, and he’ll be looking to add to that tally when they face either Partick Thistle or Queens Park in the play-off semifinal later this month.

