Kieron Lee takes on Sheffield Wednesday Ladies role with summer of change ahead

No, not that one… Sheffield Wednesday Ladies appoint Kieron Lee as manager of the senior team for 2023/24.

While Darren Moore and his Wednesday side prepare to face Derby County in their final League One game of the season in a game that could see them pitted against former Owl, Kieran Lee, the Owlessess’ have brought in the midfielder’s namesake.

Lee, who says he’s ‘really excited’ to take on the job, praised the facilities at the Sheffield Wednesday Community Programme’s centre in Hillsborough – and said he’s ‘looking forward to pre-season and getting to know all the players’.

A statement issued by the club “Manager Kieron Lee has agreed to take the reins of SWLFC’s senior team for the 2023/24 season, bringing with him a wealth of management experience across the women’s game.

“Lee won’t be the only addition to the Owls set up however, with Ben Plaxton also joining the club to work as a Strength & Conditioning coach.

“Plaxton is currently studying a degree in Sport and Exercise Science at Manchester Met University and has been doing various S&C work for sports teams over the last three years. Based in the area, the respected coach will be hoping he can give the SWLFC players a real boost going into the new campaign.

“The duo will be joined by existing first team coach Rik Brownhill, who worked with the senior team for the majority of the 2022/23 season before taking over as manager for the final third of the year.”

