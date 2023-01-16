Wycombe Wanderers ask for ‘witnesses’ after Sheffield Wednesday incident

Following their game against Sheffield Wednesday, Wycombe Wanderers have appealed for witnesses to come forward over an unsavoury incident.

At one point during the Owls’ 1-0 win over the Chairboys at Adams Park, somebody through an object ‘towards a Sheffield Wednesday player’ from the stands, and the club say that they’re reviewing footage of the afternoon in order to try and catch the perpetrator.

They also noted ‘inappropriate comments and chants’ coming from the terrace during the fixture.

They said in a statement on their official website, “Wycombe Wanderers strongly condemn the actions of an individual who threw an object towards a Sheffield Wednesday player from the terrace during Saturday’s League 1 fixture at Adams Park.

“The club are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the offender, who will be subject to a lengthy stadium ban. Witnesses are encouraged to come forward via email to the club’s safety officer Steve Copp on [email protected]; anonymity and discretion is guaranteed.

“Wanderers are also disappointed to learn of inappropriate comments and chants from the terrace which have been reported to the stadium team, and reminds supporters of the behavioural standards which are expected of all visitors to the stadium.”

A Will Vaulks goal proved to be the difference on the afternoon as Darren Moore’s side extended their unbeaten run and consolidated their place in League One’s top two – with Gareth Ainsworth saying afterwards that he was tipping the Owls for the title.

Wycombe Wanderers played host to Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

It was Wednesday’s first win at Adams Park since 2011, having lost 1-0 on both of their previous visits since then.