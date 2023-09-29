Sheffield Wednesday were picked apart by Sunderland on Friday night, their winless run stretching to nine league games as they remained rooted to the bottom of the Championship table.

A first half brace for Jack Clarke after Dan Ballard had opened the scoring within five minutes of kick off saw Wednesday almost dead and buried by the time the whistle went on 45 minutes, and the visitors were excellent value for their lead in a game that they almost completely dominated.

Tony Mowbray’s side didn’t trouble the Owls goal much in the second half, but they didn’t really have to - they’d got the job done in the opening stanza and just had to keep hold of the ball to see out the victory, which they did with ease.

Here’s how we rated the players on a torrid night at Hillsborough:

Devis Vasquez - 3 Struggled with his kicking in the first half, and will probably think that he could've better with the first two goals - especially the second. Is it time for Cam Dawson to get a chance?

Pol Valentin - 3 Practically invisible in the first half, couldn't get on the ball and battled defensively down the right as well. Created one good chance for Paterson.

Di'Shon Bernard - 4 Didn't do too much wrong in defence and wasn't at fault for any of the goals, but was still part of a defence that conceded three goals.

Bambo Diaby - 2 Let Ballard ghost past him far too easily for the opening goal, and pulled down Burstow for the penalty as well. A really torrid night for him.