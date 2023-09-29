News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Double Sheffield Wednesday blow as key duo miss out on XI v Sunderland
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years

‘Torrid night’ ‘Practically invisible’ - Miserable Sheffield Wednesday ratings after Sunderland rout - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday were picked apart by Sunderland on Friday night, their winless run stretching to nine league games as they remained rooted to the bottom of the Championship table.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 29th Sep 2023, 21:57 BST

A first half brace for Jack Clarke after Dan Ballard had opened the scoring within five minutes of kick off saw Wednesday almost dead and buried by the time the whistle went on 45 minutes, and the visitors were excellent value for their lead in a game that they almost completely dominated.

Tony Mowbray’s side didn’t trouble the Owls goal much in the second half, but they didn’t really have to - they’d got the job done in the opening stanza and just had to keep hold of the ball to see out the victory, which they did with ease.

Here’s how we rated the players on a torrid night at Hillsborough:

Struggled with his kicking in the first half, and will probably think that he could’ve better with the first two goals - especially the second. Is it time for Cam Dawson to get a chance?

1. Devis Vasquez - 3

Struggled with his kicking in the first half, and will probably think that he could’ve better with the first two goals - especially the second. Is it time for Cam Dawson to get a chance?

Photo Sales
Practically invisible in the first half, couldn’t get on the ball and battled defensively down the right as well. Created one good chance for Paterson.

2. Pol Valentin - 3

Practically invisible in the first half, couldn’t get on the ball and battled defensively down the right as well. Created one good chance for Paterson.

Photo Sales
Didn’t do too much wrong in defence and wasn’t at fault for any of the goals, but was still part of a defence that conceded three goals.

3. Di’Shon Bernard - 4

Didn’t do too much wrong in defence and wasn’t at fault for any of the goals, but was still part of a defence that conceded three goals.

Photo Sales
Let Ballard ghost past him far too easily for the opening goal, and pulled down Burstow for the penalty as well. A really torrid night for him.

4. Bambo Diaby - 2

Let Ballard ghost past him far too easily for the opening goal, and pulled down Burstow for the penalty as well. A really torrid night for him.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland