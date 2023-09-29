News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Double Sheffield Wednesday blow as key duo miss out on XI v Sunderland
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years

Sheffield Wednesday boss comments on surprise Owls absence

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, says that he hopes to have Barry Bannan back for the club’s trip to West Bromwich Albion.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 29th Sep 2023, 19:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Owls captain is missing for the game with Sunderland this evening due to injury, and it has been confirmed that popular midfield teammate, George Byers, will take the captain’s armband in his place.

Whispers of concern have made it around Hillsborough that the Scot may face an extended spell on the sidelines after picking up a knock, however his manager appears optimistic that he won’t be out of action for long.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

A comment posted by the club’s official Twitter account quoting the Owls boss read, "He has a little injury and cannot play tonight, this is a big moment because he is the captain. We hope to have him back for the next game.”

The type of injury has not been revealed as yet, and there has also been no word on Josh Windass who is also believed to have missed the game against the Black Cats due to an injury of his own.

More could be explained in Xisco’s post-match interview.

Related topics:Barry Bannan