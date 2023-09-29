Sheffield Wednesday boss comments on surprise Owls absence

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, says that he hopes to have Barry Bannan back for the club’s trip to West Bromwich Albion.

The Owls captain is missing for the game with Sunderland this evening due to injury, and it has been confirmed that popular midfield teammate, George Byers, will take the captain’s armband in his place.

Whispers of concern have made it around Hillsborough that the Scot may face an extended spell on the sidelines after picking up a knock, however his manager appears optimistic that he won’t be out of action for long.

A comment posted by the club’s official Twitter account quoting the Owls boss read, "He has a little injury and cannot play tonight, this is a big moment because he is the captain. We hope to have him back for the next game.”

The type of injury has not been revealed as yet, and there has also been no word on Josh Windass who is also believed to have missed the game against the Black Cats due to an injury of his own.