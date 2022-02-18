John-Jules joined the Owls in January as an exciting young attacking talent to bolster their goal threat, however he was dealt a huge blow after his opening game when it was discovered that he would face a number of weeks on the sideline.

Now, almost three weeks later, Darren Moore has confirmed that the 21-year-old is back at his parent club in order to aide his recovery, with the Owls boss explaining that he’s going to need some time to get back available for selection again.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Moore said of TJJ, “Tyreece is longer term… He is early in his rehab. It will be a little while yet in terms of where he is at and whether he captures part of the end of the season.

“We’ll wait and see over the course of the next few weeks. He is back with Arsenal getting treatment. Both clubs are working really hard together.

“In terms of the intense treatment that he requires, we feel he is probably at the best place to get that. We are monitoring him.”

It remains to be seen exactly when the young attacker will return to Middlewood Road at this point in time, but Moore does seem to think that he’ll have a role – even if it’s a small one – to play at Hillsborough before a line is drawn under this season in a few months’ time.