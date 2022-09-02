Another twist as former Sheffield Wednesday man ends up on Birmingham City radar
Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Massimo Luongo, has made his way onto the radar of Birmingham City.
The 29-year-old has been a free agent since leaving the Owls at the end of last season, and it looked likely that he had found his next move after a spell training with Reading, with reports stating that he was all set to sign.
Paul Ince, who took him on trial in Berkshire, spoke highly of the way he had acquitted himself – but also admitted that they were in no rush.
Speaking about the midfielder this week, Ince said, "Massimo has been in training over the last week or so… The thing with players on frees is you don’t have to rush into making decisions.
"He’s come in and trained well but you have to make a decision sooner rather than later, what you can’t do is keep trialists in your side [squad]. He’s one I’m looking at, there’s one or two, but my main priority has been getting Baba Rahman in, that was the main one."
However no move to the Royals has materialised as yet, and it may be that the Australian international has to look elsewhere for his next move.
The Star understands that Birmingham could be a possible destination for Luongo should things not progress with Reading, with Blues manager, John Eustace, having known the midfielder for years following their time working together at Queens Park Rangers.
‘Mass’ is the only senior player that left Wednesday over the summer still without a club after Saido Berahino joined AEL Limassol in Cyprus earlier this week.