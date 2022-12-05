David Stockdale kept a clean sheet once again over the weekend as the Owls drew 0-0 with Derby County, meaning that they’ve now got as many clean sheets in 20 games this season (11) as they did in 29 last time out.

Stockdale made some vital interventions in order to keep the scores level at Pride Park, and his efforts have been rewarded with a place in the latest League One Team of the Week.

It may not be the only bit of recognition the goalkeeper gets this month either, with it being confirmed that the veteran shot-stopper has is up for the PFA’s League One Player of the Month award as well, alongside his teammate, Mark McGuinness.

Wednesday didn’t concede a single goal in November as they continued their push towards the top of the table, and the duo played a key part in that with strong performances against both Accrington Stanley and Shrewsbury Town.

Darren Moore and his players have received plenty of plaudits over the course of the season, winning awards and regularly having players in the Team of the Week – just over a week ago Barry Bannan added to the list by claiming the Goal of the Month award for October.

And the Owls boss is really pleased with the accolades, saying that it shows a level of consistency for his side.

Sheffield Wednesday's David Stockdale is in the latest League One Team of the Week. (Steve Ellis)

He told The Star, "It’s good, and it shows that as a group - as a team - we’re doing the right things… The big thing for me is that we’re doing those things on a consistent basis.

To have every month a player or two up for awards, it’s great for the team and good for us. Because it shows that consistency.

“Whether it’s staff or the playing team, in a highly competitive league, it shows that we’re doing something right.”

