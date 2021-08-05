The Star revealed last week that the Owls were keen on bringing the 30-year-old winger to Hillsborough as Darren Moore seeks more options for his attack, and later explained that he’d undergone a medical ahead of his proposed move to Hillsborough.

Now, with the start of the 2021/22 season just a couple of days away, Wednesday have confirmed that the free agent has penned a deal at S6 and has now officially joined the club – and he’ll now be looking to get himself in contention to try and make his debut in blue and white when they travel to Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement on the club’s official website read, “Wednesday have completed the signing of Marvin Johnson on a free transfer… The left-sided winger left Middlesbrough at the end of the last campaign and now further bolsters Darren Moore’s ranks ahead of the new season.”

Johnson is no stranger to Sheffield having had a loan spell with Sheffield United during their time in the Championship, and the left winger also has plenty of experience in League One having played 41 games there with Oxford United – alongside Chey Dunkley – in 2016/17 and the start of 2017/18.

The winger comes on board not long after George Byers completed his move from Swansea City, and the Owls are also thought to be trying to tie up a move for Stoke City’s Lee Gregory.