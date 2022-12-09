With Sheffield Wednesday fans still bracing themselves for any news on the Owls’ long trip down to Exeter City – and now another game in the division has been called off.

Nearly 1,500 Wednesdayites are set to make the trip down south this weekend as Darren Moore’s side look for another opportunity to climb to the top of League One, but with freezing temperatures around the country there had been concerns about whether the game will go ahead.

One game in the league fell foul to the inclement weather early on Friday after a decision was made on Accrington Stanley’s game against Portsmouth, with the pitch being deemed ‘unplayable’ on Friday in order to avoid the long trip for Pompey fans. And the afternoon saw Morecambe’s game against Charlton Athletic befall the same fate.

At this point in time there are still no indications of any concerns about the pitch at Exeter, and Moore and his side are already down in Devon ahead of their game at 3pm on Saturday.

Weather forecasts have suggested that temperatures could drop to -3°C overnight, but as far as fans are concerned it is now a case of no news being good news, with things still set to go ahead as planned. The pitch at St James Park has been covered since Wednesday in order to try and avoid any issues.

Another element that will be considered by many supporters is the fact that England face France in a World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday evening, and any delay in kick off – for instance – may affect their ability to watch their nation in action.

Exeter City's St James Park stadium is scheduled to play host to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.