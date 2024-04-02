Anger, callouts and fallout: A Sheffield Wednesday recap after Middlesbrough defeat

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 2-0 by Middlesbrough on Monday - much to the anger of manager, Danny Röhl.
Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 16:23 BST

Wednesday had yet another chance to climb out of the Championship relegation zone after failing to make their dominance count in the 1-1 draw with Swansea City, however looked second best for too long at the Riverside and were lucky to come away with only a two-goal defeat.

Röhl was fuming in his post-match, the angriest he's been since arriving at Hillsborough last year, and he made his frustrations public after what was a pretty one-sided affair in the end. You can see the highlights of the game above, and his thoughts below:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our two Owls writers were on hand to watch things play out, and if you're interested what they had to say afterwards then you can see that here:

For all the other fallout, check out these articles:

Furious Röhl lambasts Owls player effort

‘Take that’ – Boro boss pleased after ‘in control’ Wednesday win

'Wasn't close' - Bernard's Owls absence explained after being spotted

Matter-of-fact Danny Röhl on what Owls must do to survive

Related topics:Middlesbrough