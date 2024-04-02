Matter-of-fact Danny Röhl on what Sheffield Wednesday must do to survive after Middlesbrough rollicking

"If we want to stay in the league then we have to do that again, that's it."
By Alex Miller
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 12:00 BST
That was the matter-of-fact response of Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl when asked whether he felt his side could rally-back from the despair of their lacklustre defeat at Middlesbrough, 58 days on from a hammering at Huddersfield Town that kickstarted their best run of the campaign.

Early February defeat in West Yorkshire extended the gap on the safety spots to eight points before a frank meeting between players and coaches, The Star was told. A run of five wins in six matches followed and put Wednesday back to within fighting distance of survival.

But a run of one point from a possible 12 since that run has pushed momentum in the opposite direction and after a 2-0 defeat at Boro that saw Röhl publicly question the effort of his players, the task is once again set to go on a similar run of form.

"You always want to take something," Röhl told The Star post-match. "I am surprised about the way it happened. Middlesbrough are a good team, they are doing well. But to come here and take something, we had to do more and it was a big, big issue today.

"Now it's up to us to show again a reaction. For me it is really hard to take such a thing. I demand for my team always to do the basics and if it is not enough (to take a result) then it's OK. But in ball losing situations in the midfield and in transitions, we speak always about decision-making. We must go forward as a team and we must defend as a team. We didn't do that and it is hard to take."