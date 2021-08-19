The 23-year-old was missing from Wednesday’s squad as they beat Fleetwood Town 1-0 on Tuesday night, however Darren Moore said that it was just a selection decision as to why he left them out.

Now though, it has been confirmed that the former Aston Villa man is on his way to Slovan Bratislava, with the attacker having already been listed as part of their squad for the UEFA Europa League ahead of tonight’s clash with Olympiacos – however that’s likely to be due to the registration deadline imposed on particpating clubs.

According to The Athletic, Green – who wasn’t signed by Moore – had been told that he was free to leave if the opportunity arose, and now it’s been announced that he has indeed moved to Slovakia on a permanent basis, with the Owls confirming that an ‘undisclosed fee’ had been agreed with his new club ahead of his switch.

Wednesday are not short of wingers after a busy summer, and a move to a team competing in the Europa League is certainly an exciting one for the winger after he struggled to really get going at Hillsborough following his switch as a free agent earlier in the year.

It remains to be seen how much the Owls have picked up from the Slovakians in terms of a transfer fee, however given the club’s previous issues with finances it will be another welcome boost for their coffers regardless of how much it is.