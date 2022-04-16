That was the view of a delighted Darren Moore at the full-time whistle after the Scotsman’s brilliant volley ultimately proved the difference in their 3-2 victory at Stadium MK on Saturday night.

“I'm really pleased,” Owls boss Moore told Sky Sports Football.

"We know it was a tough place. The football they have been playing this season has been exceptional.

“It’s a wonderful advert for League One, two top teams going at each other from the start.

“We wanted to get a fast start. It was great to see us score two goals from set plays and Baz (Bannan) with his exceptional strike was excellent.

"He's right on top of his game. Only he could execute that chance.

Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan (right) celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game with team-mates during the Sky Bet League One match at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes. Picture date: Saturday April 16, 2022.

“Such is his confidence is at the moment, he's took it on. That was a moment of sheer brilliance.”

Bannan assisted goals for Saido Berahino and Lee Gregory before firing home his ninth goal of the season to give Sheffield Wednesday a 3-0 lead after just 30 minutes.

MK Dons reduced the deficit through Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott’s close-range finish at the end of the first half.

Scott Twine’s superb free-kick in injury time then set up a tense finish after the fourth official indicated there would be 10 minutes added on.

"I didn't know where the 10 minutes had come from,” added Moore.