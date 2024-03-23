Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 18-year-old has been making waves in the Owls’ youth setup for some time now, scoring plenty of goals in blue and white as he rose up through the ranks, and it was Darren Moore who first brought him up into the senior ranks for some first team training sessions.

Danny Röhl took it a step further after the talented teen’s powerhouse start to the 2023/24 season with the U21s, and in the last few months he’s gone from youth starlet to Championship goalscorer to England youth international.

‘Cadz’ got his first international outing this week after turning out for the Young Lions as the U19s faced Morocco on Thursday night, and Owls academy head, Steve Haslam, isn’t too surprised by his rise.

“I think the biggest thing about Bailey is that he’s always scored goals,” he told The Star. “I didn’t matter what age, he’s been with us a long time, he’s always been that goalscorer. And I don’t think that he’ll mind me saying that his best work probably happens in the last 30 yards of the pitch - which for a striker is obviously the most important area.

"Thinking about the youth cup a couple of years ago when we went down to Southampton and beat them 1-0, it was a game against a Category 1 academy that was going to probably dominate the ball, but we had to be compact and rely on counter attacks - Bailey broke clear, showed his pace, and it was a fantastic early finish… Right through the pathway he’s shown that he’s got real goalscoring ability.”

"Boys don’t just go from the academy straight into a starting position on a Saturday at Hillsborough, they get dropped into training and that process has to be managed - you don’t want them just training with the seniors and neglecting their development elsewhere, so it’s about finding a healthy balance.

“That process took place early in Danny’s tenure here, and he impressed straight away. From that point on he’s been heavily involved in the first team.”