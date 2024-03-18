Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Reggae Boyz boss named Cadamarteri in his 23-man squad for the CONCACAF Nations League game against the United States this week, however he was also called up to the England U19s and opted to take that pathway for the time being.

Cadamarteri is believed to be very open to the idea of playing for Jamaica in the future, something that won’t be affected by turning out for the Three Lions at youth level, and it sounds like he has a big admirer over in the Caribbean.

“Firstly he’s like Kaheim Dixon (another young Jamaican attacker),” Hallgrímsson said in his press conference. “He has got goals written all over him - in his youth career he’s scored a lot of goals. But for me, as a striker what catches my eye is that he’s really hard working, he’s got constant running in behind defences, and he’s a good link up player.

“He’s clever using spaces and his technique is really good, so I think he has all the attributes that a good striker should have - but he’s still young, like Kaheim Dixon.”