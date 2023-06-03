Aden Flint may have only played half a season at Sheffield Wednesday in 2022/23, but his name will forever be written into Owls folklore.

His eight clean sheets and towering displays helped Wednesday get over the departure of Mark McGuinness after his loan was cut short in January, but it was one header in particular that the big central defender will be remembered for.

“Bannan. Johnson floats it in for Aden Flinnttttt… THEY’VE DONE IT.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That knockdown to Liam Palmer for Wednesday’s fourth in the 98th minute against Peterborough United will never be forgotten by anybody who was there that night, and the defender took to Instagram after his loan came to an end to say thank you.

“Sheffield Wednesday FC,” he wrote. “What an unbelievable four and half months. A great set of lads, manager and staff. Thank you to the fans, your support was amazing! We’re all Wednesday, aren’t we!”

Flint’s time at two clubs will come to an end this month, in fact, with not only his loan coming to an end but also his contract at Stoke City where he signed last summer.

Now, following a spell at Hillsborough where he played 21 games in all competitions, he’ll be on the lookout for the next step in his career at the age of 33.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad