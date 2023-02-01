Hindsight will reign supreme one way or the other.

Either it will be proved the January transfer window was a carefully-constructed work of patience in which Sheffield Wednesday didn’t overstretch themselves and stuck true to a squad four months unbeaten and sweeping all before them – surely the best in the division.

After all, Darren Moore made crystal clear he was after quality over quantity and only the crème de la crème of available targets would be bothered with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owls boss Darren Moore. Pic: Steve Ellis.

Or of course it will be pointed at as the month in which their title charge wobbled, when Ipswich and Plymouth strengthened and the Owls ended up weaker.

After all, Darren Moore made crystal clear he was keen to ensure his squad was stronger heading into February than it was turning out of December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more credence placed on the latter Moore preference, the brass tacks of the situation is that the Wednesday squad is not stronger as a result of the transfer window, certainly in terms of numbers. The fact of the matter is that for whatever reason, Moore didn’t get his wish.

In Aden Flint they have added a hugely experienced player of huge quality; a threat in both boxes with third tier promotion in the system already. He represents the primary objective complete – the biggest box ticked in every possible way.

But two out and one in, plus injuries – the numbers aren’t with the Owls, especially in defence and in light of extended absences for Reece James and Michael Ihiekwe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All this? Mere chatter if Wednesday continue ploughing their merry way through League One in the manner they have for 118 days unbeaten and continue to bob and weave their way past potential bullets in a calm, slow-motion-Keanu-Reeves-in-a-long-leather-jacket fashion.

For all the anxiety over where the tight-knit nature of their squad leaves them when it comes to injuries, there are multiple examples of how this lot have coped with absences of key men this season; Heneghan, Ihiekwe, Bannan, Windass, Byers, James et infinitum. Time and again this mob have overcome these anxieties.