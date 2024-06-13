Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danny Röhl is eyeing a return to the Premier League in his managerial career, and says there’s always a chance Sheffield Wednesday could make it.

The German has experienced the top-flight of English football having worked as Ralph Hasenhüttl’s assistant during his time at Southampton, and he admits that getting back there is something high up on his list of priorities.

Röhl did a brilliant job in his first six months of management, taking the Owls from being dead certs for relegation to pulling off a Championship great escape, and Wednesdayites will know that he has lofty ambitions for where he wants his career to go.

His aim is the Premier League, or the Bundesliga of course, and the chance to get to the former aided his decision to make the switch to Hillsborough.

“In football you have dreams and goals, five years ago when I left Southampton I’d worked in the Premier League, and for me it was a big goal to get back there. I like this league, I like English football, and it was why I always said that if there was a chance to the UK then I’d want to do it.

Speaking to the Training Ground Guru podcast he said, “I want to work at a high level as a manager, because I’ve done it as an assistant in Munich and with the German national team. That was great, but now the next step is to improve myself, and the big goal is to be at the highest level, which is like the Premier League, or - as a German - the Bundesliga would be a goal too.”

And could that dream be achieved with Wednesday? Röhl believes that it could, hinting that Wednesdayites could play a big role in helping them along in that process.