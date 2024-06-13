Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All you need to know about the upcoming summer transfer window

The summer transfer window is almost here and it won't be long until Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are able to officially announce new signings. Both clubs will be keen to add to their playing squads over the coming months but for very different reasons.

The Blades will be looking to strengthen Chris Wilder's hand after slipping out of the Premier League last season. The club have already allowed a host of first-teamers to leave on free transfers and a raft of senior faces could follow if terms cannot be agreed with those currently in discussions to stay, meaning a rebuild could be needed.

Wednesday, on the other hand, will be looking to further consolidate themselves as a Championship club after successfully avoiding relegation back to League One. The Owls are already thought to be close to the signing of Max Lowe, but they will be looking to add more second tier quality as the summer progresses.

With that in mind, here's all you need to know about the upcoming window.

When does the summer transfer window open?

We don't have long to wait now. The transfer window shutters will be lifted on Friday, June 14, meaning clubs have a couple of more days to wait until they can start to step up their wheeling and dealing. That's the same day as the start of Euro 2024.

When does the transfer window close?

Transfer dealings will grind to a halt on Friday, August 30 at 11pm. It's a slightly earlier date than usual with the step being taken to align deadlines with the major footballing nations across the continent.

How are deals being announced already?

Simply put deals can be announced at any time but clubs won't be able to officially register new players until the transfer window opens.

What deals have already been announced?

Well, a majority of the deals announced this summer have involved those who are approaching the end of their contracts. George Baldock has already joined Panathinaikos for example, while Lee Gregory, Reece James and Will Vaulks have all found new clubs after leaving Hillsborough, joining Mansfield Town, Rotherham United and Oxford United respectively.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Luke Ayling has joined Middlesbrough from Leeds United, Ben Gibson and Viktor Johansson have joined Stoke City, while Norwich City have signed Jose Cordoba from Levski Sofia.

The opening of the window will see transfer plans being ramped up, though, as clubs look to get players in place in time for the start of pre-season.

When does the Championship start?

The Championship season will start on the weekend of August 10. That's a weekend later than last season, with clubs having just under three weeks of transfer uncertainty once the campaign is underway. The Premier League season will kick off the weekend after.

When will the Championship fixtures be released?