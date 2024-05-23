Common sense approach needed in Sheffield Wednesday transfer strategy

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl.

Alan Biggs on Sheffield Wednesday hugely important summer and how they should be going about preparing for the new campaign

While we continue to hold our collective breath, you can’t beat a bit of belt and braces. Like, for instance, that endangered species, the transfer budget.

Just consider its many advantages over an owner simply telling a manager: “Find players you want and I’ll try to support you.” How do you know the players you want if you don’t know what the club can afford to spend? How do you deploy your resources without knowing them?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I believe resolving this conundrum is key to the longer-term success of Danny Rohl, or any other manager, at Sheffield Wednesday. It can’t be piecemeal, making it up as you go along. That’s where a proper plan comes in. Let’s hope Wednesday have one whereas they clearly haven’t under this regime in the past.

Crucially, it cuts to players leaving as well. If you know what you can spend, you can offload accordingly to balance the figures. Sounds like plain common sense and yet there has been little evidence of it in the running of Wednesday in this era of under-achievement. That has to change if the club is to move into a forward gear, regardless even of Rohl staying.

As I write this to meet a Tuesday afternoon deadline, we are no nearer to being sure of an outcome that could depend on interest from other clubs at home and abroad. This may also have a bearing on the decisions of some players made contract offers. Josh Windass for one, it would seem.

I applaud the club for moving to keep the core group together, albeit in an announcement conspicuously making no reference to the manager. As before, I think preparedness to work with Dejphon Chansiri and a better way of working will be as important, if not more so, than a new contract and money for signings. We can only hope for the sake of the club and its supporters these issues are resolved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad