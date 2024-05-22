Chris Powell latest as Sheffield Wednesday continue Danny Röhl contract talks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday are expected to hand a new contract to popular assistant coach Chris Powell in the event of successful negotiations over a new contract for Danny Röhl, The Star understands.

It’s understood that The Owls have continued talks with their German coach this week, with both parties believed to be keen on striking a deal to extend his deal with the club. The Star revealed at the start of the month that Röhl has requested tweaks to his backroom staff, but it seems Powell remains a firm part of his future plans.

Former England international Powell revealed in a radio interview earlier this month that his own contract with Wednesday is set to expire in June - a decision of his own making - but suggested a confidence that his time at S6 would continue. The contracts of other staff including the likes of Sascha Lense, Sal Bibbo and Henrik Pedersen currently expire alongside Röhl’s deal in the summer of 2025. The German boss has repeatedly described the excellent working relationship within his coaching staff.

Powell - who told The Star earlier this season that he had no desire to step back into management - struck up fan favourite status within the Wednesday fan base for his engaging personality, his heel-kicking and crossbar-climbing celebrations now pledged into folklore after their successful survival mission.

“My contract actually ends this June, I didn’t sign until the end of next year like everyone else,” Powell told TalkSport on May 6. “That was just because when I came in in October with Dan - we’d only met a couple of times when I was with England and he was with Germany - we didn’t really know each other, and I wasn’t sure how it’d all go.

“But like I’ve said the club has got under my skin, and I love working with him. I think he’s potentially going to be a very, very good manager higher up - whether that’s the Premier League or Bundesliga, whatever he wants to do. I think he’s got the makings of that.