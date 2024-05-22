Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Röhl latest as talks continue over new contract
The German, who was at the forefront of the club’s great escape this season, has developed a number of admirers since moving into management with the Owls in October, and his name now seems to pop up on lists all over the place when clubs are searching for a new man at the helm.
However, The Star understands that talks between Röhl and Wednesday chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, remain positive at this point in time, with the pair having met recently once the Owls boss returned to England from an end-of-season holiday.
The hope is that a deal will be able to be struck that would see the former Bayern Munich and Germany assistant secure an improved deal at S6, and it’s believed that both parties are eager to try and get a deal done as soon as possible.
Röhl has plenty of bargaining power having been the pivotal character at the heart of Wednesday’s survival in the Championship, and he also has the backing of both the players and the fans following their heroics towards the end of the 2023/24 campaign.
Things change quickly in football, of course, and there’s no such thing as a done deal until there is ink on the page, however with both sides of this coin hoping that Röhl will still be in the Wednesday dugout come August, there’s certainly reason to be optimistic as things stand.
