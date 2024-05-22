Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Röhl latest as talks continue over new contract

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday remain locked in talks with manager, Danny Röhl, over a new and extended contract at Hillsborough.

The German, who was at the forefront of the club’s great escape this season, has developed a number of admirers since moving into management with the Owls in October, and his name now seems to pop up on lists all over the place when clubs are searching for a new man at the helm.

However, The Star understands that talks between Röhl and Wednesday chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, remain positive at this point in time, with the pair having met recently once the Owls boss returned to England from an end-of-season holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hope is that a deal will be able to be struck that would see the former Bayern Munich and Germany assistant secure an improved deal at S6, and it’s believed that both parties are eager to try and get a deal done as soon as possible.

Röhl has plenty of bargaining power having been the pivotal character at the heart of Wednesday’s survival in the Championship, and he also has the backing of both the players and the fans following their heroics towards the end of the 2023/24 campaign.