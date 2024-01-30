Derby County register interest in second Sheffield Wednesday striker - clubs in talks
Sheffield Wednesday have received contact from Derby County around the availability of a second of their strikers after well-known interest in Michael Smith, The Star understands.
The Rams are looking to bring goals into their squad to beef-up their League One promotion battle and have long since spoken to Wednesday with regard to a possible loan transfer for Smith, who it is believed is available for the right deal, though it's understood the Owls would ideally prefer a handsome fee and a permanent switch.
Sources have now told The Star that Lee Gregory also represents a short-term option for Derby, who have enquired about the possibility of taking him on loan for the rest of the season. It is understood that it is likely a 'one or the other' situation rather than them wanting to take both players. Wednesday are believed to be holding out for a strong contribution to Gregory's wages.
Any deal will prove especially difficult given Derby are the subject of restrictions on their spending having agreed on a business plan with the EFL in the wake of administration that cost them a place in the Championship. There is hope work can be done to facilitate the deal but the two clubs would have to come closer together in valuation. Gregory is also believed to be of interest to a handful of other clubs including an ambitious League Two side - as reported by The Star in December. A switch to that League Two outfit is looking increasingly unlikely.
Wednesday boss Röhl has spoken about a desire to move on players unlikely to play a part in the second half of the season and avoid the situation Marvin Johnson found himself in for the first half of the campaign; unregistered and unable to play. Gregory is believed to be among the players the German is keen to re-home. Wednesday are on the hunt for fresh striker options, with Orlando City forward Duncan McGuire at the top of their wish list.
"Of course," Röhl told The Star when asked about the possibility of players being left unregistered. "It would not be the best solution and we are trying at the moment to make sure we do not have that situation where we have more than 25 players. If there is a scenario like that then we will take a look at how we can handle the situation. This is important, to have open conversations. We can be honest and it makes things easier even if you might be disappointed."