Aden Flint was Sheffield Wednesday’s only signing in the January transfer window, and they had to fight off interest from elsewhere in order to land him.

It was a quiet window for the Owls as they tried in vain to bring in a couple of other new faces following Flint’s loan move, but Darren Moore was left with the towering centre back being the sole arrival prior to Tuesday night’s deadline.

Flint, 33, has plenty of experience in League One – a key reason why Moore was keen to bring him on board – and there was reportedly interest from both Blackpool in the Championship and Derby County in the third-tier once it became apparent that he would be available on loan from Stoke City.

The towering centre back confirmed that there was interest from other outfits in Wednesday’s division before he made his decision, and admitted that he was very pleased to be back at the club after his first loan spell in 2020/21 was cut short by injury.

“It took a little bit longer than expected,” he told the media. “But I was happy to get it over the line. I had to keep my head down and train hard. I got told I wasn’t in the plans, which is fair enough, but I wanted to stay fit in case I did - and it’s great to be back…

"There was a couple of clubs interested in League One, but once I knew Wednesday were interested... It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to come in and help the squad from now until the end of the season, given the position they’re in, and I’m really grateful for that. I’m really looking forward to helping the team out now.”

But why Wednesday? Flint had a very brief loan spell with Wednesday in the 2020/21 season before it was cut short by injury, and he admits that there’s an element of unfinished business for him at Hillsborough as he looks to play his part in what would be his third promotion after getting out of League Two with Swindon Town in 2011/12 and League One in 2014/15 whilst at Bristol City.

Sheffield Wednesday's Aden Flint applauds the fans after his second Owls debut. (Isaac Parkin/PA Wire)

"Unfinished business is probably the right phrase for it,” he told The Star. “The injury last time was not ideal - it was my first proper injury, and touch wood we’ve move on from that now. I’ve continued to do my strength and rehab from that, so I’m keeping on top of it and that’s all behind me I’m hoping...”

He also told the media, “It’s a massive challenge, and that’s a big reason I wanted to join. It’s been a while since I played in League One - but I’m really looking forward to it. It’s a tight league, the game tomorrow will be great, and these are the ones you look forward to.

“When I knew the interest was there from Sheffield Wednesday it was a bit of a no-brainer for me. It’s good to come into a club that is doing so well.”