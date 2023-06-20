News you can trust since 1887
A new Portuguese manager joins the running for Sheffield Wednesday job as Owls hunt replacement

Former Chaves manager, Vítor Campelos, is believed to have put his name forward for the job at Sheffield Wednesday as he eyes a possible move to England.
Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 20th Jun 2023, 14:45 BST

Campelos has had an impressive couple of years in Portugal, taking the Flavienses from the second division to on the brink of the UEFA Europa Conference League in just two full seasons, however he left the club after finishing seventh in 2022/23 after revealing that the club’s president hadn’t registered them for European competition.

Now a free agent, The Star understands that the 48-year-old has thrown his name into the hat as an option to replace Darren Moore, with Dejphon Chansiri on the search for Moore’s successor following the shock decision to part ways on Monday.

Transfer policy played key part in Owls’ shock Darren Moore decision
It’s thought that Campelos has big ambitions of managing in England, as he weighs up his next move, and he’ll now be on the list of people considered for the position by the Owls chairman before a decision is ultimately made. He was previously in the running for the job at Cardiff City.

Under his tutelage Chaves managed to beat Sporting away from home for the first time, the same with Braga, and in April they picked up possibly their most impressive result of the campaign as they handed Benfica one of just three defeats all season.

Campelos is the second Portuguese name believed to be on a long list of potential candidates, and fans will be hoping that things are narrowed down quickly in terms of a new appointment given that the new Championship is just a mere six weeks away from getting started.

Former Chaves' head coach, Vitor Campelos, is keen on the Sheffield Wednesday job. (Photo by Fernando VELUDO / AFP) (Photo by FERNANDO VELUDO/AFP via Getty Images)Former Chaves' head coach, Vitor Campelos, is keen on the Sheffield Wednesday job. (Photo by Fernando VELUDO / AFP) (Photo by FERNANDO VELUDO/AFP via Getty Images)
Former Chaves' head coach, Vitor Campelos, is keen on the Sheffield Wednesday job. (Photo by Fernando VELUDO / AFP) (Photo by FERNANDO VELUDO/AFP via Getty Images)
