'A new chapter' as Derby County switch prompts emotional Sheffield Wednesday exit message

Joe Wildsmith made his debut for Derby County at the weekend when the Rams took on Bradford City in a pre-season friendly at Valley Parade following the goalkeeper’s move from Hillsborough.

The 26 year-old joined the team he supported while still at school and went on to make 89 appearances for Wednesday while often second choice at the club.

Joe Wildsmith has moved from Sheffield Wednesday to Derby County Pic Steve Ellis

With his contract having expired at this stage of his career a move away was best for all concerned and the stopper has posted a message on his instangram page, thanking Owls fans for their support over the years.

He posted: “After 14 years at @SWFC, my time has come to move on. From joining as a school boy at 12 years old, to this summer it has been a journey that has had a huge impact on my life. It was a dream to play for this club and I leave having lived it. There have been highs and lows but I will take them all with me as I continue my career.

"I would like to thank all the players I’ve played with and all the coaches that have coached me along the way. I would also like to thank all the backdrop staff for all there hard work - it doesn’t go unnoticed for keeping the club going day in day out.

"And thank you to the fans that backed me through the years. I wish the club the very best in the future! I’m sure I will see you all very soon.”

In a separate post Wildsmith expressed his delight at the move across to the East Midlands.

“Glad to have signed for @dcfcofficial a new chapter in my career and I couldn’t be more pleased to sign for this huge club! The club and its history has been saved - let’s create some more! Got my first experience of the fans yesterday! Can’t wait to play in front of a packed out Pride Park!”

Among the replies to Wildsmith’s posts were messages from former team mates.

Barry Bannan posted: “All the best Babi,” and ex-player coach and manager Lee Bullen said “Good luck, Joe.”