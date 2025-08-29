A long winter dig-in for Sheffield Wednesday fans lies ahead

Alan Biggs on the prspect of a long winter ahead for Sheffield Wednesday amid ongoing strife at Hillsborough

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Until the squad is inevitably stretched beyond its threadbare limit, Sheffield Wednesday’s management, players and fans will continue to throw a cloak of pride over the “Emperor’s new clothes.”

The naked truth being that, regardless of their maximum efforts, the club simply cannot go forward without new and proper ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can somehow win 10 games in a row and not change that absolute reality.

And yet, from surmising recently that Dejphon Chansiri’s regime could not survive much longer, there are signs all around that Wednesday will be dragged through a long winter of discontent.

Don’t go imagining that the hugely welcome imminence of a football regulator, with its tougher powers, will instantly wave a magic wand over Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If, as many suspect at the time of writing, Chansiri is entrenched for battle, no matter the cost to the club or himself, he is capable of casting a few spells of his own.

Armed with TV income and money from the knockdown sales of playing assets, all he has to do is is keep footing wages and financial commitments generally to frustrate disqualification criteria based around that.

The way I read it, only if Chansiri does default, as per recent months, would he be set an immediate deadline for selling the club or have a trustee appointed in his place.

And with the timescale involved uncertain, this is a character who has the tenacity and stubbornness to battle on through the season, in line with a strongly suspected belief of his overriding view; that if he can’t have the club then nobody else can, unless they pay way over-value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of which misses the point about why he is an highly unsuitable owner and why the regulator must apply far greater scrutiny at source in future.

As for retrospective action, there is hope in a requirement for testing of a viable business plan, without which removal action can be taken. Although again, what is the timescale?

It’s not all about money and paying the bills. It’s about the absurd mismanagement that led Wednesday into this scandalous state.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chansiri will not have learned any lessons as Sheffield Wednesday owner

Should Chansiri somehow survive pressure from all sides, no-one can imagine he has learned any lessons from his dictatorial and catastrophic tenure.

So it’s clear that the fans’ battle for change is far from won at this stage. A long winter dig-in from the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust lies ahead.

You’d want to be concentrating on the football but, sadly, I can’t envisage such a thing for the foreseeable future, much as I’d hope to be wrong.

Which is a crying shame because it shouldn’t be like this with one man, and one man only, standing in the way.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: 16 fantastic new images of Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium from above