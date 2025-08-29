It has been the home of the Owls since opening back in 1899, and in the past has hosted international matches in both European Championships and World Cups. It’s one of the oldest football stadiums in the country still in use.

Now, unfortunately, large parts of it have been left unattended by owner, Dejphon Chansiri - so much so that the North Stand nearly wasn’t in use at the start of this season - but it is still a storied stadium that many players and clubs look forward to playing in.

Ahead of the game against Leeds United earlier this week, photographers Oli Scarff and Michael Regan, captured some fantastic images of the ground from above, offering a current view of Hillsborough that many won’t have had the chance to see.

Take a look through the gallery below to see Wednesday’s home in all its glory:

1 . An aerial view of Hillsborough Stadium. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . An aerial view of Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium, seen in the sunshine next to residential housing. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . An aerial view of Hillsborough Stadium. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Getty Images Photo Sales