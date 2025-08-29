16 fantastic new images of Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium from above

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Football Journalist

Published 29th Aug 2025, 09:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium is right in the heart of the community, and new images show its place amongst the houses in S6.

It has been the home of the Owls since opening back in 1899, and in the past has hosted international matches in both European Championships and World Cups. It’s one of the oldest football stadiums in the country still in use.

Now, unfortunately, large parts of it have been left unattended by owner, Dejphon Chansiri - so much so that the North Stand nearly wasn’t in use at the start of this season - but it is still a storied stadium that many players and clubs look forward to playing in.

More: What Chris Waddle had to say about Barry Bannan’s legendary status at Sheffield Wednesday

Ahead of the game against Leeds United earlier this week, photographers Oli Scarff and Michael Regan, captured some fantastic images of the ground from above, offering a current view of Hillsborough that many won’t have had the chance to see.

Take a look through the gallery below to see Wednesday’s home in all its glory:

1. An aerial view of Hillsborough Stadium. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. An aerial view of Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium, seen in the sunshine next to residential housing. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. An aerial view of Hillsborough Stadium. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. An aerial view of Hillsborough Stadium. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice