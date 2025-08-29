Sheffield Wednesday cult hero Callum Paterson has spoken about his decision to leave the Owls for League Two - and how difficult he found his last two years at Hillsborough.

The Scotland international turned down reduced terms to stay on at S6 last summer and spent time training with the club well into pre-season before dropping two divisions to sign for MK Dons. He played 186 times for the club across five seasons and earned fan favourite status along the way, scoring 31 goals and assisting 15 times from appearances all over the pitch.

His departure was one of many in a summer of madness that has seen the turbulence of the last few years come to a head. In an interview with media down in Buckinghamshire, Paterson spoke candidly about the difficulty he faced in his later years at Wednesday and how it inspired his switch to Milton Keynes after encouraging talks with manager Paul Warne.

Callum Paterson netted in extra time in Sheffield Wednesday's historic 5-1 win over Peterborough. | Getty Images

“I just want to come here and enjoy myself,” he said. “The last couple of years of my career at Sheffield Wednesday, it was tough. The training schedule, changing managers, relegation, promotion, there was a lot going on and it was always up in the air. I needed to come somewhere that was comfortable, with a clear aim and that’s what the manager told me and that’s what convinced me to come here.”

Paterson has started the season in exceptional form for his new club, scoring twice and grabbing three assists in their five unbeaten league matches. And it’s his new environment and a switch away from an environment at Wednesday he ‘wasn’t enjoying’ that he credits with his early days efforts in MK colours.

“Football is meant to be fun,” he said. “I know it’s a job and we all take it seriously, but it’s meant to be fun, you’re meant to enjoy going to play. It got to the point where I wasn’t enjoying it, just turning up for training, playing and watching games, but I wasn’t enjoying myself. I needed to move on from my last club to find somewhere I’d have fun.”

“I’m having fun. I came here to play football and enjoy myself. Wherever you play, whatever level you play at, hard work brings rewards. Thankfully, it has started quickly for me this season. Goals settle you right down.”

