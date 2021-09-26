A key area that Sheffield Wednesday need to improve has been highlighted

The Owls looked all set to pick up a good away win over Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon, however a late error from Bailey Peacock-Farrell saw the hosts secure themselves a 1-1 draw at Portman Road.

It wasn’t a glamourous performance from the Owls by any stretch of the imagination, but it did look like their battling display would be enough to get the three points – despite some sloppy play throughout the course of the encounter.

Moore, who has now seen his side go four games without a win in League One, admitted that they were their own worst enemy at times, telling the media afterwards, “If I’ve got one small critique with the team, it’s that I thought in certain areas we could have made better decisions on the ball… Even though we had large parts of the play, there were times when we needed better decisions to really starve them of the ball more.

“But overall, it’s another performance in the right direction, and you have to keep building on those platforms and keep moving.”

When asked whether the decision-making could be frustrating for him on the sidelines, Moore told The Star, “Yeah, because I know that they’re better players. Obviously we know the ability they’ve got, but it’s got to come with good decisions as well – that’s what you want from your players.

“With better decisions we could have caused more problems for them, but having said that, I can’t really complain. It was a good away day performance, a solid performance, a committed performance, and I think many teams with this atmosphere today might have rolled over.”

The draw meant Wednesday finish the evening in 11th place on the League One table, but they will have another chance to get back to winning ways in just a couple of days when they travel to table-topping Wigan Athletic on Tuesday evening.