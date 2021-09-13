Dawson kept his fifth clean sheet of the season over the weekend as Exeter romped to a 4-0 victory over Scunthorpe United, a result that saw them climb up to eighth place in the League Two table and keep up what has been a very solid opening to their 2021/22 campaign.

The on-loan Owls stopper has played a major role in their success to date – winning the club’s Player of the Month award for August – and he says that he’s relishing the opportunity to play as an ‘out and out number one’ down south.

Speaking to the media last week, ‘Cammy’ said, “It has been excellent so far and I am really enjoying it… It is a long way from where I am based, but when I heard about the opportunity, I wanted to come down here. Wasn’t quite sure what to expect as I’ve never played at St James Park but I was really excited about coming here, being here, and then I saw what it was like for the first game and the fans made some real noise on the Big Bank.

“It is my first time being an out and out number one – I’ve been in and out before – but this is a chance for me to mark the goal as my goal and see what I can do in a City shirt.”

The 26-year-old also went on to explain what drew him to Exeter, saying, “It was the opportunity to come and play games that I jumped at. As soon as I became available, the manager and staff here wanted to do it straight away, and that was far more important than where the club is in the UK and more a case of being wanted and the staff wanting me to be a part of the club.”

Dawson and his teammates now begin preparations for the visit of Sutton United this weekend as they look to make it six league games without defeat and climb further up the League One table.