The Owls have already signed players on free contracts during the summer transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday underwent a busy summer transfer window and while they spent money on the likes of Olaf Kobacki and marquee recruit Iké Ugbo, they also utilised the options available on free agent market.

The window has now closed until January but there are still plenty of players who were released by their clubs and are yet to sign for a new side. Owls manager Danny Röhl recently told The Star his side’s approach to bringing in further free agents and stressed their need to sign those who will benefit the long-term project at Hillsborough.

“We will look to all these pictures and if there is opportunity and it makes sense from both sides, then there is no question mark that we shall do it, but if it is not possible then we will not do it.”

“We look in this market, but for example you look at some players that could maybe be interesting and helpful for one season, but the demanding from the agents or the players is we don't do short-term, it must be long-term. Then you sign a player now for the long-term project where you think it makes sense to invest, if you say no because a player wants the long-term and security a little bit, then you don't come to an agreement.”

Röhl confirmed Sheffield Wednesday have been in talks with some players available in the free transfer pool.

“Of course. It's not like we sit here and do nothing! We do it, we do our homework, but there is a lot more to it than just bringing a player here, there is a bigger picture and at the moment it could also be helpful to have a smaller group that grow up together and that they go through this situation, then we are stronger than before.”

There is a long list of players who last competed in the Premier League and Championship who are still waiting to sign for a new club. The options are plentiful for Röhl and co, but of course, it all comes down to whether the two parties are the right fit for each other.

Current Premier League and Championship free agents

Below is the full list of free agents still without a new team and the club they were recently released from, according to Transfermarkt.

Anthony Martial (Man United)

Joël Matip (Liverpool)

Dele Alli (Everton)

Brandon Williams (Man United)

Saman Ghoddos (Brentford)

Cédric Soares (Arsenal)

Emiliano Marcondes (Bournemouth)

Nathan Ferguson (Crystal Palace)

Ryan Fredericks (Bournemouth)

Loris Karius (Newcastle United)

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Nottingham Forest)

Paul Dummett (Newcastle United)

James Tomkins (Crystal Palace)

Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United)

Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest)

Janoi Donacien (Ipswich Town)

Darren Randolph (Bournemouth)

Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest)

Aaron Connolly (Hull City)

Samuel Kalu (Watford)

Mahlon Romeo (Cardiff City)

John Fleck (Blackburn Rovers)

Jack Cork (Burnley)

Josh Onomah (Preston North End)

Adam Reach (West Brom)

Cyrus Christie (Hull City)

Matty James (Bristol City)

Romaine Sawyers (Cardiff City)

Osman Kakay (QPR)

Gavin Whyte (Portsmouth)

Joe Morrell (Portsmouth)

Jake Livermore (Watford)

Erik Pieters (West Brom)

Josh Martin (Portsmouth)

Ciaran Clark (Stoke City)

Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town)

Louie Watson (Luton Town)

Jordan Amissah (Sheffield United)

Martin Kelly (West Brom)

Elliot Thorpe (Luton Town)

Daniel Ayala (Rotherham United)

Corry Evans (Sunderland)

Matt Penney (Ipswich Town)

Marcus Browne (Oxford United)

Jack Endacott (Plymouth Argyle)

Aaron Drewe (QPR)

David Robson (Hull City)

Martyn Waghorn (Derby County)