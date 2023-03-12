Another week, another win, another clean sheet … Sheffield Wednesday are having a lot of fun in their quest to make it back to the Championship.

The Owls’ latest success came at Portsmouth, where Josh Windass’ goals settled the content and stretched their lead at the top of League One to three points and with two games in hand.

Despite the weather, a huge number of Wednesday fan made the journey to see the victory, one that was borne out of hard work, as Darren Moore stated.

“It took character,” he said. “That’s the word. We needed to show that character. This is a former stomping ground of mine, so I kno the club and what the fans can generate. There were 18,000 fans here today and the atmosphere was there. They brought the atmosphere today and the boys were not only competitive in their challenges, they had to deal with the crowd as well.

“There’s a good experience in this group, there’s a good togetherness with them, a good bond with them. They’re going about their work well today and they got the three points today. I told them how proud I was in their performance in terms of the mentality and character they’ve shown.”

Look through our gallery for pictures of Wednesday fans and celebrations from the players after their victory on the south coast.

1 . Sheffield Wednesday fans and players at win over Portsmouth Jubilant Owls pair of Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan Pic Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2 . Sheffield Wednesday fans and players at win over Portsmouth Owls fans on the South Coast to watch their team win 1-0 Pic Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3 . Sheffield Wednesday fans and players at win over Portsmouth Owls match winner Josh Windass Pic Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis Photo Sales

4 . Sheffield Wednesday fans and players at win over Portsmouth Owls fans on the South Coast to watch their team win 1-0 Pic Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis Photo Sales