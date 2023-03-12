News you can trust since 1887
Owls huddle against a backdrop of the jubilant Wednesday fans Pic Steve Ellis
Owls huddle against a backdrop of the jubilant Wednesday fans Pic Steve Ellis
Owls huddle against a backdrop of the jubilant Wednesday fans Pic Steve Ellis

25 of the best Sheffield Wednesday fans and player celebration pictures after win over Portsmouth

Another week, another win, another clean sheet … Sheffield Wednesday are having a lot of fun in their quest to make it back to the Championship.

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
2 hours ago

The Owls’ latest success came at Portsmouth, where Josh Windass’ goals settled the content and stretched their lead at the top of League One to three points and with two games in hand.

Despite the weather, a huge number of Wednesday fan made the journey to see the victory, one that was borne out of hard work, as Darren Moore stated.

MORE: Watch Sheffield Wednesday players and fans celebrate with ‘Gonna win the league’ chants at Portsmouth

“It took character,” he said. “That’s the word. We needed to show that character. This is a former stomping ground of mine, so I kno the club and what the fans can generate. There were 18,000 fans here today and the atmosphere was there. They brought the atmosphere today and the boys were not only competitive in their challenges, they had to deal with the crowd as well.

MORE: Sheffield Wednesday’s average 22/23 home attendance compared to Derby County, Portsmouth & more - fan gallery

“There’s a good experience in this group, there’s a good togetherness with them, a good bond with them. They’re going about their work well today and they got the three points today. I told them how proud I was in their performance in terms of the mentality and character they’ve shown.”

Look through our gallery for pictures of Wednesday fans and celebrations from the players after their victory on the south coast.

Jubilant Owls pair of Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan Pic Steve Ellis

1. Sheffield Wednesday fans and players at win over Portsmouth

Jubilant Owls pair of Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan Pic Steve Ellis

Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

Owls fans on the South Coast to watch their team win 1-0 Pic Steve Ellis

2. Sheffield Wednesday fans and players at win over Portsmouth

Owls fans on the South Coast to watch their team win 1-0 Pic Steve Ellis

Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

Owls match winner Josh Windass Pic Steve Ellis

3. Sheffield Wednesday fans and players at win over Portsmouth

Owls match winner Josh Windass Pic Steve Ellis

Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

Owls fans on the South Coast to watch their team win 1-0 Pic Steve Ellis

4. Sheffield Wednesday fans and players at win over Portsmouth

Owls fans on the South Coast to watch their team win 1-0 Pic Steve Ellis

Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

