Sheffield Wednesday made the long trip to Portsmouth yesterday and came back up the road with all three points after a fantastic 1-0 win at Fratton Park.

The results sees them sitting three points clear at the top of League One and with two games in hand over second placed Plymouth Argyle and third placed Ipswich Town. The Owls may be sitting top of the league standings, but how do their average home attendances for the season compare to the rest of the league?