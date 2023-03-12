News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Sheffield Wednesday have an average home attendance of 24,560 so far this season
Sheffield Wednesday have an average home attendance of 24,560 so far this season
Sheffield Wednesday have an average home attendance of 24,560 so far this season

Sheffield Wednesday’s average 22/23 home attendance compared to Derby County, Portsmouth & more - fan gallery

Here’s how crowds at Hillsborough compare to the likes of Ipswich Town, Bolton Wanderers, Plymouth Argyle and the rest of EFL League One so far this season.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
2 minutes ago

Sheffield Wednesday made the long trip to Portsmouth yesterday and came back up the road with all three points after a fantastic 1-0 win at Fratton Park.

The results sees them sitting three points clear at the top of League One and with two games in hand over second placed Plymouth Argyle and third placed Ipswich Town. The Owls may be sitting top of the league standings, but how do their average home attendances for the season compare to the rest of the league?

Here are all 24 EFL League One clubs ranked by their average home attendances for the 2022/23 season so far from lowest to highest, using data from Transfermarkt:

2,973

1. Forest Green

2,973

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
3,042

2. Accrington Stanley

3,042

Photo: Daniel Chesterton

Photo Sales
3,292

3. Burton Albion

3,292

Photo Sales
3,369

4. Fleetwood Town

3,369

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Derby CountyPortsmouthEFLLeague OneIpswich TownBolton WanderersHillsborough