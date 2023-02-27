23 brilliant pictures of thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans celebrating win at Charlton Athletic
Another week, another win for Sheffield Wednesday and another big crowd on the road to watch the Owls pick up the three points...and this time it was a record-breaking day.
Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Charlton Athletic at the Valley saw Wednesday surpass an 11-year record for the longest unbeaten run and strengthened their place at the top of League One, with ‘we’re gonna win the league’ ringing round the south-east London venue.
As ever, the players and management praised the vocal travelling support for their part in the win, with Jaden Brown saying afterwards: “They came all the way to London, which means a lot to us, and they deserve the win. They push us, you can hear from the noise. Sometimes they’re louder than the home fans, and it means a lot to us. It gives us extra energy, and yeah, it means a lot.”
Wednesday are back on home soil at the weekend when Darren Moore’s side face Peterborough United at Hillsborough.
Flick through our gallery to see the best of the crowd pictures from Saturday’s win at the Valley. Images by Steve Ellis and PA.