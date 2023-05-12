Current Premier League stars and famous managers past and present have began their footballing journeys in Sheffield.

With two of the country's most respected and long-standing football clubs in Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday , it's no surprise that some of Sheffield's most famous exports are football stars.

Local products from both of those club's youth academies have gone on to be world beaters over history and some are active in the game today.

As Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans celebrate seasons gone by, with The Blades back in the Premier League and The Owls preparing for play-off action, The Star looks at some of those big names past and present to come from the great city. Check out 20 of the famous footballing faces in our gallery below.

Micky Adams Micky Adams came through the Sheffield United academy before breaking through at Gillingham. He played for eight clubs, including a long stint at Southampton , before moving into management and overseeing sides including Sheffield United, Brighton and Coventry City.

Len Badger Len Badger was Sheffield United through and through, spending 14 years at the club and becoming the side's youngest ever captain. He was honoured at Bramall Lane after his passing in 2021.

Gordon Banks World Cup winner and FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year six times over, they don't come much greater than Gordon Banks.

Gary Cahill Gary Cahill was born in Dronfield and is a boyhood Sheffield Wednesday fan, despite a short stint at Sheffield United in 2007. The centre-back announced his retirement in November. Photo: Getty Images