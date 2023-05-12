News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

20 famous footballing stars from Sheffield featuring Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday legends - gallery

Current Premier League stars and famous managers past and present have began their footballing journeys in Sheffield.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 12th May 2023, 11:39 BST

With two of the country's most respected and long-standing football clubs in Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, it's no surprise that some of Sheffield's most famous exports are football stars.

Local products from both of those club's youth academies have gone on to be world beaters over history and some are active in the game today.

As Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans celebrate seasons gone by, with The Blades back in the Premier League and The Owls preparing for play-off action, The Star looks at some of those big names past and present to come from the great city. Check out 20 of the famous footballing faces in our gallery below.

Micky Adams came through the Sheffield United academy before breaking through at Gillingham. He played for eight clubs, including a long stint at Southampton , before moving into management and overseeing sides including Sheffield United, Brighton and Coventry City.

1. Micky Adams

Micky Adams came through the Sheffield United academy before breaking through at Gillingham. He played for eight clubs, including a long stint at Southampton , before moving into management and overseeing sides including Sheffield United, Brighton and Coventry City.

Photo Sales
Len Badger was Sheffield United through and through, spending 14 years at the club and becoming the side’s youngest ever captain. He was honoured at Bramall Lane after his passing in 2021.

2. Len Badger

Len Badger was Sheffield United through and through, spending 14 years at the club and becoming the side’s youngest ever captain. He was honoured at Bramall Lane after his passing in 2021.

Photo Sales
World Cup winner and FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year six times over, they don’t come much greater than Gordon Banks.

3. Gordon Banks

World Cup winner and FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year six times over, they don’t come much greater than Gordon Banks.

Photo Sales
Gary Cahill was born in Dronfield and is a boyhood Sheffield Wednesday fan, despite a short stint at Sheffield United in 2007. The centre-back announced his retirement in November.

4. Gary Cahill

Gary Cahill was born in Dronfield and is a boyhood Sheffield Wednesday fan, despite a short stint at Sheffield United in 2007. The centre-back announced his retirement in November. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:SheffieldWorld beatersHistoryPremier League