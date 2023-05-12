A flock of Sheffield Wednesday stars will tee up today for a charity golf tournament in support of St Luke’s Hospice.

Footballing legends Chris Waddle and David Hirst are amongst those taking part in the friendly put-around at Hillsborough Golf Course starting at 10am today (May 12).

Sheffield Wednesday legend Chris Turner is playing along with former Blade Simon Grayson. Ex-Owls midfielder Chris Sedgewick is also taking part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, the tournament seems to be a concentration of Sheffield’s cultural exports, with artists such as the renowned Pete Mckee leading a team as well as members of the Everly Pregnant Brothers, best known for remakes of popular songs with a distinctly Sheffield and South Yorkshire twist.

Robert (R) is organising a charity golf tournament to raise money for St Luke's Hospice.

Possibly arriving with an unfair advantage is former European Tour golfer Malcolm Mackenzie, who is the latest local celebrity to sign up.

The event was inspired by the sad death of Lesley Turner, a Sheffield mum who lost her battle with a rare form of breast cancer at the age of 40. Husband Rob Turner promised her he would raise funds for the hospice after they provided excellent end of life care.

Rob said: “She never complained or cried about it. She was so brave, but she did get upset thinking about her son. They moved her to St Luke’s and they took amazing care of her and of us. She asked me if I ever do any fundraising to do it for St Luke’s and that was what kind of inspired me to do it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are now 100 plus players taking part in the ‘four ball better ball’ match with a shotgun start from 10am at Hillsborough GC. The event has a £5,000 prize for any hole in one, as well as a raffle and auction.