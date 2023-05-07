News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
3 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
4 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
7 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

17 brilliant photos of Sheffield Wednesday fans as 33,413 turn out for win over Derby County

Sheffield Wednesday go into the play-off campaign in fine form after finishing a record-breaking regular season with a 1-0 win over Derby County.

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 7th May 2023, 18:15 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 18:18 BST

Michael Smith converted a penalty for the only goal of the game, won after Curtis Davies had felled Marvin Johnson in the box and was subsequently sent off.

That victory, which condemned Derby to seventh place in the the table and denied them a place in the play-offs, took Wednesday to 96 points for the campaign. No side has ever reached that number and not been automatically promoted.

MORE: Sheffield Wednesday's play-off opponents confirmed - all the dates and venues after top six finalised

“It was about today, not the play-offs. I'm pleased to get 96 points and break all sorts of records,” said boss Darren Moore. “When Hillsborough is like this in full voice there's no place like it.”

MORE: 14 lovely images of Sheffield Wednesday’s lap of appreciation with their families at Hillsborough - gallery

Wednesday, who had 33,000 fans crammed into Hillsborough for the final match of the league season, will now face Peterborough in the League One Play-Off semi-finals.

Owls fans at Hillsborough for the last league match of the season Pic Steve Ellis

1. Sheffield Wednesday fans at Hillsborough for win over Derby County

Owls fans at Hillsborough for the last league match of the season Pic Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Owls fans at Hillsborough for the last league match of the season Pic Steve Ellis

2. Sheffield Wednesday fans at Hillsborough for win over Derby County

Owls fans at Hillsborough for the last league match of the season Pic Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Owls fans at Hillsborough for the last league match of the season Pic Steve Ellis

3. Sheffield Wednesday fans at Hillsborough for win over Derby County

Owls fans at Hillsborough for the last league match of the season Pic Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Owls fans at Hillsborough for the last league match of the season Pic Steve Ellis

4. Sheffield Wednesday fans at Hillsborough for win over Derby County

Owls fans at Hillsborough for the last league match of the season Pic Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Derby CountyHillsboroughDarren MoorePeterborough